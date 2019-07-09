Shola Ama, Judge Jules and Nadine Coyle headlined the second weekend of Festival Too as crowds gathered at the Tuesday Market Place.

With organisers describing Festival Too as one of Europe's largest free festivals, the annual event really got going over the weekend as the big names took to the stage.

First up on Friday night was Shola Ama with Diane Shaw, Romina Johnson and Highway Child supporting.

Nadine Coyle

Then on the Saturday, it was the turn of Judge Jules and former member of Girls Aloud, Nadine Coyle, to perform.

They were supported by Diane Shaw, Romina Johnson and Highway Child.

Crowds watch on in the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Jon Seymour

This upcoming weekend will see Cast headline on Friday night, again in the Tuesday Market Place.

Marti Pellow, the voice of Wet Wet Wet, and 5ive will then be entertaining the crowds on Saturday.

Battle of the Bands winner, Kaves, are also in line to play on Saturday.

Pictures: Jon Seymour