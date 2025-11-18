It was Christmas fair time when a charity opened its doors to welcome festive shoppers.

The Purfleet Pantry said it was a “brilliant event that saw dozens of local families through the doors to meet Father and Mother Christmas and The Grinch, as they shopped for pre-loved Christmas presents and gifts, decorations and artificial trees”.

Held on Saturday at the premises near the South Gate at South Lynn, the fair was free to attend and was aimed at giving back to the local community and allowing them access to something which they may not otherwise be able to afford.

Families with Mother and Father Christmas

A spokesperson said: “We couldn't have pulled it off without our brilliant volunteers who gave their time on the weekend to organise and ensure the day went smoothly on what was one of the busiest days at the Pantry that I've seen.”

This was the third year of the event and the organisers were delighted with the response. Businesses who supported it have been thanked including Fleet Timber Supplies who built a magical toy sleigh.

Meeting The Grinch at the festive fair

Mother and Father Christmas with some of those at Purfleet Pantry's fair