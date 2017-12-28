Festive feasting at Christmas banquet for all in Swaffham

More than 100 Swaffham residents were welcomed for an afternoon of festive fun at a community group’s annual free Christmas banquet.

Swaffham Assembly Rooms were festively decorated and filled with Christmas cheer on Monday for the special event hosted by members of the Iceni Partnership.

Jonathan Reed, customer liaison for the Partnership, said: “Iceni Partnership co-ordinates Swaffham’s belief that no-one should be alone at Christmas if they don’t want to be.

“The day would not happen without the generous time given by a legion of volunteers on the day and beforehand. It is hoped that the free to all celebration will continue for many years to come.”

Mayor Jill Skinner and deputy mayor Colin Houghton escorted guests to the ballroom for the banquet.

The Assembly Rooms were serenaded by Steve Hudson and entertained with some Yorkshire monologues from Renee Vincett.

Businesses from across the area helped by donating goods for the raffle and generous donations were made by the Bernard Matthews Fund and Waitrose Community Matters. Patisserie Iceni, based at Swaffham Community Centre, gave everyone a slice of Christmas cake to take home.