Members of a business networking group are joining forces this winter to support families in need by funding and donating festive food hampers.

The BNI LynnK initiative brings together businesses across Lynn and West Norfolk with a shared goal of helping those who are struggling by helping to support Long Sutton Food Larder.

The hampers include a mix of everyday essentials and a selection of luxury items to give individuals and families something to enjoy this Christmas.

Jacob Ely from Long Sutton Food Larder with some of the hampers presented thanks to donations from a Lynn and West Norfolk business network

The food larder, run by volunteers, has seen a steady increase in the number of people needing help. Although based in Long Sutton, the team supports individuals and families from a wide area, thanks to donations that come in from across the region, and BNI LynnK hopes its donation will make a difference at a time when many households are facing tough choices.

Jacob Ely, from the food larder, said: "Long Sutton Food Larder helps people when they need it most. Demand has grown year after year and sadly more people are turning to us. It is becoming particularly difficult for working families who are just above the threshold for any Government help.

"We are a voluntary team and we see first-hand the tough choices people are having to make. Eating or heating should never be a decision.

"This Christmas we are raising funds to help the most vulnerable people we support, which includes families with children, single people and elderly residents living alone. We want to give them a Christmas hamper with the essentials that most people take for granted and we are extremely grateful to the members of BNI LynnK for helping us make this possible."

BNI LynnK is a business networking group that meets every Friday morning at Gaywood Community Centre. The group wanted to use its collective strength to give something back to the community during the festive season.

As part of the fundraising effort, raffle tickets are available to buy, with prizes including a luxury hamper. Every pound raised goes directly to the food larder.

Anyone who would like to support the initiative, donate items or purchase raffle tickets, can contact Kimberley Ely on 07486 311752.