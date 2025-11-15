In their weekly look at books, Waterstone’s focuses on a festive wartime thriller…

The Christmas Clue by Nicola Upson tells the story of Anthony and Elva Pratt.

Set on Christmas Eve, 1943, they planned for festive cheer in a snowy English village by running a murder mystery game - but instead discover a real murder.

The Christmas Clue by Nicola Upson. Picture: Waterstones

With Elva's map of their hotel and Anthony's prop weapons to use as clues, the guests in their parlour game move through the rooms to figure out whodunnit.

But when Anthony discovers the cook's sister, Miss Silver, has been beaten to death, they begin to investigate a shockingly real crime.

The hotel manager, Mr Browning, is trying to keep the peace, but the guests are agitated.

Waterstone's in Lynn has released this week's top ten book chart

In games, there's only one victim - but this is real life.

Can the Pratts puzzle out this Christmas mystery before it's too late?

Top ten book chart from Waterstone’s of Lynn:

1. Nobody’s Girl - Virginia Roberts Giuffre

2. Exit Strategy - Lee Child

3. The Rose Field - Philip Pullman

4. Always Remember - Charlie Mackesy

5. Diddly Squat 4 - Jeremy Clarkson

6. Santa & Son - David Walliams

7. Mary 90 - Mary Berry

8. The Full Moon Coffee Shop - Mai Mochizuki

9. Eat Yourself Healthy - Jamie Oliver

10. Padella - Tim Siadatan