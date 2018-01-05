Festive West Norfolk RSPCA appeal support hailed

Animal charity officials have praised the public’s support in response to their appeal for festive donations.

The West Norfolk RSPCA had pleaded for donations of essential items like tinned dog food, dog treats, cat litter and rabbit hay which they need throughout the year.

And they say they received an overwhelming response from supporters.

The group said this week: “We would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who contributed to our 2017 Christmas Appeal.

“We received food, toys and even a tennis ball launcher which is very exciting.”

The festive campaign was also boosted by a Christmas raffle for a Land Rover driving experience, which raised a further £451 for the charity’s Eau Brink rehoming centre.

The raffle, for which tickets were sold at the charity’s shops in Lynn and Hunstanton, was won by Peter Starbucks from Market Deeping.