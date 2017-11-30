Festivities to start in Downham Market this weekend

The festive season will get off to a bright start in Downham on Sunday when the town’s Christmas lights are officially switched on.

The excitement for the period will begin tomorrow with the Christmas Craft Fair at the town hall.

The fair will take place from 10am to 5pm tomorrow in the grand hall and from 12pm to 6pm in the grand hall and the upstairs assembly room.

The Christmas Lights Switch On event is scheduled from 2pm to 5pm, with the lights illuminating the town from 4.30pm when they will be turned on.

Youngsters will also have the chance to visit Santa in his grotto.

That will not be the only sighting of the man in red though, as the town council is due to host a Santa Fun Run in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), which gets under way at 3pm.

The route will encompass two laps of a half-mile circuit around the town.

Tickets are £10 for adults, which includes a Santa suit and medal, and £5 for children under 13, which includes a Santa hat and medal.

For more information or to book your place in the run, visit EACH’s Downham shop at 7 High Street.

To find out more about fundraising and volunteering for EACH in West Norfolk, contact Jason Slack on 01953 666767.