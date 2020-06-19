Home   News   Article

Fewer than 20 Covid-19 cases reported in Norfolk in last week, public health boss says

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 10:30, 19 June 2020

The number of people who have recently tested positively for coronavirus in West Norfolk has dropped “massively”, the county’s director of public health has said.

Speaking to the Lynn News yesterday, Dr Louise Smith said, across Norfolk as a whole, there have been fewer than 20 Covid-19 cases reported in the last week.

She said: “In King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, the numbers are coming down – they are dropping which is really heartening.”

