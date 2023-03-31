A driver who hit a pedestrian crossing a busy town road drove away from the scene, causing police to appeal to the public for further information.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (March 22) at around 4pm on Tennyson Road near to the junction with Avenue Road in Lynn.

A pedestrian had been attempting to cross the road when they were hit by a red Fiat 500. The driver of the Fiat failed to stop following the collision.

A driver in a Fiat 500 hit a pedestrian on Tennyson Road in Lynn. Photo: Google Maps (63315296)

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact PC Sam Ward at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/22365/23.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111