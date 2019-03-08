Home   News   Article

Fictional characters brought to life as thousands celebrate World Book Day in West Norfolk

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 15:54, 08 March 2019
Imaginations ran wild yesterday as thousands of pupils and staff in West Norfolk celebrated World Book Day by bringing their favourite fictional characters to life.

From Harry Potter to fairytale princesses, and Mr Men and Little Miss characters to Where’s Wally, schoolchildren across the region donned a variety of colourful costumes to mark the importance of literature.

Pupils at Howard Junior School in Gaywood took part in the celebrations, as they were visited by children’s author Stewart Foster who gave an assembly, and children were treated to a Mad Hatter’s tea party and enjoyed a magical Harry Potter themed classroom.

A post on the school’s Twitter said: “Inspiring speech and amazing learning by having the talented and motivational @stewfoster1 in our assembly for @WorldBookDayUK - showing us how to be the very best writers.”

Meanwhile at the Iceni Academy in Hockwold, each class chose a different book from the works of children’s author Julia Donaldson as their inspiration.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “What incredible costumes, and several parents need a LOT of team points for their hard work helping their children make their won outfits from scratch.”

