Fight against the hygiene social stigma

The project coordinator of a Lynn Hygiene Bank has said she has been “proud” to see the community tackling poverty together.

Katie Mathers offered to set up a hygiene bank for Lynn in 2018, and has so far arranged donation points at Wilko, the Body Shop, Ring Associates and Gaywood Tesco.

She said: “The Hygiene Bank has received lots and lots of support with so many donations so far.

“It is a proud moment to see the community coming together to help end hygiene poverty.

Katie Mathers, project coordinator for King's Lynn

“A lack of access to hygiene products impacts confidence, self-esteem and prospects in those who are most vulnerable.

“Men and women miss out on employment and promotion opportunities.

“Women find themselves housebound and girls skip school and miss out on their education because they can’t afford sanitary protection.

“Teens get bullied for body odour because buying deodorant would have meant missing a meal.”

Some of the products collected through the initiative

Mrs Mathers first emailed the founder Lizzy Hall after seeing a social media post.

She said it would be “fantastic” to see more shops and businesses get on board as drop-off locations.

“With hygiene poverty comes a social stigma that affects all areas of life; work, school and relationships,” Mrs Mathers added.