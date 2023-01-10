Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight involving 20 youths in Lynn yesterday evening, which left one person needing hospital treatment.

It involved 20 youths from two groups outside the Alive Lynnsport in Greenpark Avenue where a football tournament was being held.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10.12pm.

The incident occurred outside of Alive Lynnsport

A fight between the two groups resulted in some minor injuries for some of the youths, one required treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage of the incident or knows who was involved should contact Sgt Amy Laws quoting incident number 355 from January 9 via 101 or email OpDiscovery-KL@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.