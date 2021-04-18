Affordability and regular access to a personal trainer is the promise of a new fitness business to open its doors in Lynn this week.

Just4YouFitness, based at Lubeck Road on the North Lynn Industrial Estate, is the brainchild of Matty Franks and fellow business partners Jake Guinness and Mel Stollery.

Both Mr Franks and Mr Guinness, who have worked as individual personal trainers for a number of years, decided to bring their expertise under one roof.

Just4YouFitness

They are joined by two more personal trainers in Adrian Hill and Luke Biggs.

Mr Franks said: “It’s great to be up and running. Taking on a new business at anytime is quite stressful, without the circumstances that we’ve been faced with in the last year.

Just4YouFitness

“Between the four personal trainers pre-covid and during covid, we will have 150 clients on our books already which isn’t a bad start.

“We guarantee affordability and have a number of different packages available. Our cheapest package gives you access to the gym and a programme with a personal trainer at least once a month.

Just4YouFitness

For more information, email: Matt@Just4YouFitness.co.uk or visit the gym’s pages on Facebook or Instagram.