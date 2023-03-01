A film club for senior citizens is proving to be a popular event, with an extra screening today at the Alive Corn Exchange, Lynn.

Monday's film The Fabelmans, directed by Steven Spielberg, was well attended and will also be screened today, Wednesday, March 1 at 10.30am.

It is organised by Priory Rotary Club’s and Jonathan Holmes and Phil Davies who said: “It is great value for money and an opportunity to socialise.”

Phil Davies and Jonathan Holmes with film-goers at Alive Corn Exchange

Allelujah by Alan Bennett will be screened on Monday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 29 and tickets are £3 on the door.

To book call Bharti Patel on 07375 375404