1. TRUE OR FALSE? The first-ever video played on MTV in 1981 was Video Killed the Radio Star?

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd animal out?

Arctic fox; Penguin; Polar bear; Reindeer; Snowy Owl; Walrus.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ US Navy Seals killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden

▶ The video game Minecraft was released

▶ Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple died

▶ Snapchat was launched

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Made with filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts (often pistachios) and topped with sweetened syrup or honey - do you know this famous Greek/Turkish dessert?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which American city is home to sports teams called the Clippers, the Chargers, the Kings and the Dodgers?

7. POPTEASER: What was the best-selling single in the UK last year?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the word, SNICKERSNEE

▶ A large knife

▶ To laugh out loud to yourself

▶ An offshoot of a plant

9. WHO... who was the US president in 1999?

10. WHAT… does the abbreviation GCSE stand for?

11. IN... which country is the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo set?

12. WHEN… is Mothering Sunday this year?

13. WHERE AM I? Do you know this former royal residence in the southern half of England?

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill; 3 They are all native to the Arctic apart from the penguin, which lives in the main in the southern hemisphere; 4 2011; 5 Baklava; 6 Los Angeles; 7 Noah Kahan’s Stick Season; 8 A large knife; 9 Bill Clinton; 10 General Certificate of Secondary Education; 11 Sweden; 12 March 30; 13 Brighton Pavilion.