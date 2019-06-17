Filming of new movie to take place in King's Lynn

Film crews will be in Lynn later today to record scenes for a new movie.

West Norfolk Council officials say there could be minor traffic delays around the Queen Street area while filming for The Souvenir: Part II takes place.

Notices are out in Lynn warning the public of the potential disruption to traffic (12490202)

Production on the movie, which includes Tilda Swinton and Richard Ayoade among its cast, began earlier this month.

The initial Souvenir movie has been widely acclaimed and is due to be released in UK cinemas in August.