Final chance to nominate for the 2026 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Today is your last chance to nominate for the 2026 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

There are 12 awards open for nominations at the 37th awards, which once again take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Headline sponsor for the glittering black tie occasion on Friday, March 6, is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

The winning King's Lynn Residential Home team at the 2025 awards

As well as nominations being open, category judges will also get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

Today, we shine a light on the Customer Care category, which this year was won by King’s Lynn Residential Home on Kettlewell Lane, which provides both short-term and long-term support as well as respite care for up to 41 people aged 65 and over in the area.

After seeing off opposition from Crown Lodge, in Outwell, and Munchkin and Me, manager Jodi Collins said: “We are absolutely delighted that our service has been recognised. We’ll keep doing what we do best to make sure that the people we look after are getting the care they deserve.”

My House Online is again sponsoring the Customer Care award

The Customer Care award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first. You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers.

The organisation must have objectives for high-quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

The award is sponsored by My House Agency (kingslynnproperty.co.uk), who team up with trusted mortgage consultants, solicitors, and surveyors to give you an all-in-one solution.

Their extensive network of Lynn businesses covers everything for your property sale or let needs. From interior design to property sourcing, buyer advice to owner consultation, they've got you covered with a wide array of services.

My House Agency has sponsored the Customer Care award

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (British Sugar).

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region’s business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business, and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm today (Friday, November 28).

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

West Norfolk Council are the headline sponsor and the Environmental Champions award sponsor

Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP is sponsoring Small Business of the Year

British Sugar is sponsoring the Business Leader Award

Metcalfe Copeman Pettefar are sponsoring the Business Innovation award

Greenyard are sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

Brown & Co are sponsoring Champions in Agriculture and Best Established Business of the Year

Discover King's Lynn has sponsored the King’s Lynn Champion award

MARS is sponsoring the Employee of the Year award