Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust is determined that its final event at the iconic theatre at Lynn will be ‘a blast’.

They are saddened and disappointed but determined to go out on a high note and are inviting all their supporters to join them one last time for a very special triple bill on Sunday, January 22.

The programme will start at 12.30pm with the unveiling of a new portrait of Guildhall saviour Alec Penrose.

The Play's The Thing

It will be followed by a world premiere screening of ‘The Play’s the Thing’, written and performed by Time Will Tell theatre company.

And finally - on a positive note - there will be the launch of the new SGT Fund.

Chair of the trustees, Ivor Rowlands explained: “In August 2022, SGT announced that it would have to close as a charity due to the borough council and National Trust refusing to provide it with a meaningful role in the future of the Guildhall.

St George's Guildhall in King Street

“We have been deeply saddened and disappointed that neither would work with SGT to allow them to manage our funds, after SGT closes. Since then, the trustees have been seeking the best way to distribute its remaining funds. On January 22, we will be launching a new ‘SGT Fund’ to be administered by the Norfolk Community Foundation. The Fund will provide grants of between £500 and £5,000 for projects that support the charitable aims of SGT.”

Alexander Penrose saved the Guildhall from demolition in the 1940s when he purchased it and worked with Ruth, Lady Fermoy to fundraise for its restoration as a theatre and art venue. To ensure the Guildhall would benefit the community in perpetuity, Alec and his family gifted the Guildhall to the National Trust.

Now the Penrose family has produced a portrait, by Susannah Penrose, to hang in the Guildhall as a fitting tribute to Alec and be revealed to the public for the first time this weekend.

SGT commissioned Time Will Tell Theatre Company to write and perform a short play aimed at young people about Robert Armin and Shakespeare in King’s Lynn. The result, titled ‘The Play’s the Thing’, was performed at St George’s Guildhall in front of nearly 1,000 school students in September 2022 and local film maker Robert Fuller was commissioned to produce a video recording of the play so it could be seen by future groups of students.

The resulting video will be shown for the first time in public.

Mr Rowlands said: "This whole event honours the spirit and generosity of Alexander Penrose and Ruth, Lady Fermoy, who rescued the Guildhall from destruction in the 1940s, re-established it as an arts venue, and subsequently gave it to the National Trust.

"It represents a proud example of the achievement of SGT over the past four years and how it will further the development of its charitable aims, even after its closure. The meeting will end with a question and answer session.

"Afterwards at 3pm, the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club will be holding a Bollywood-themed afternoon, including screening of Monsoon Wedding in the Guildhall.

"We hope many of our supporters will join us."