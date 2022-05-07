Final phase of King's Lynn housing scheme set for council debate

Borough council plans for nearly 100 new homes in North Lynn are set to be examined next week.

The proposed development of 96 properties off Front Way is the final phase of development of lands around the Lynnsport and Marsh Lane areas, which has been progressing over many years.

Officials have recommended that the application is approved, subject to legal agreements for affordable housing, library contribution, open space provision and habitats mitigation payment being completed.

But concerns have been raised about the potential impact of additional traffic using the nearby Aconite Road and Marsh Lane.

One objection lodged with the borough council said: “Currently Aconite Road is a quiet cul-de-sac with very minimal traffic, this part of the road is frequently used by children playing and [this] will make this very unsafe for them to do anymore.”

Another comment described the proposal as “criminal activity”, because of an increase in the number of homes planned from earlier schemes and a claimed loss of green space.

But planners say the overall project had resulted in “overprovision of open space”.

They added: “The application would deliver good quality, and much needed, new market and affordable housing in a highly sustainable location, which would offer real benefits for existing and proposed new residents.”

The scheme is due to be debated at a West Norfolk Council planning committee meeting on Monday.