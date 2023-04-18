The sixth and final phase of a project that hopes to transform community housing in Lynn is ready to go to the planning stage.

It is part of Freebridge Community Housing’s plan to provide 66 new homes and four community spaces to Hillington Square in Lynn.

So far, the redevelopment has already delivered 190 appartments in four refurbished blocks, with Freebridge already investing £20million into the regeneration.

An artist's impression of what the final phase of Hillington Square will look like

Pending planning permission, Freebridge is now ready to move forward with the much-anticipated final phase of the Lynn development after undertaking public consultation and taking on board feedback.

Freebridge has said that the project will complement the planned regeneration of the Southgates area.

The plans involve completing the refurbishment of Ladysmith, Vicarage and Farrow House and the redevelopment of the residential blocks known as Aitken, Chestnut and Norris House, which will provide a mixture of one, two and three bedroom homes.

An aerial view of Hillington Square in Lynn

As part of the redevelopment, Freebridge is set to begin the phased decommission of the existing Providence Street Community Centre.

The community centre, which the housing association acquired in 2014, is no longer a viable building and will eventually be demolished as part of the development work.

A Freebridge spokesman said: “The scale of our investment shows Freebridge’s commitment to creating homes, communities and local spaces to be proud of, pending planning approval.

“This marks the final stage of one of our flagship developments and we’re very proud of the work we’ve done so far over a number of years.

“We are very grateful for the local community’s contribution to the consultation on the final phase. This collaboration has helped shape our plans for the scheme.”