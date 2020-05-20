Final phases of King's Lynn estate project unveiled ahead of public consultation

The final phases of an estate regeneration project in Lynn have been revealed today ahead of a month-long period of consultation.

Freebridge Community Housing has unveiled proposed plans for the Hillington Square regeneration project, following the successful completion of the first four phases at Millfleet Court, Valentine Place, Colby Court and Eldridge Court.

The public are now being invited to have their say on the plans ahead of them being submitted to West Norfolk Council's planning committee to consider.