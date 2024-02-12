The final stage of a major affordable housing scheme in North Lynn has been given the go-ahead.

West Norfolk councillors have agreed to push forward with the Valentine Park development to deliver 96 homes, constructed by Lovell Partnership at the site near the Alive Lynnsport leisure centre.

The project has been several years in the running, aiming to build more affordable homes in Lynn on land the council has owned for more than 70 years.

An aerial view of where the homes will be built. Picture: Google

Planning permission was first granted for the scheme back in May 2022.

The final stage has involved councillors approving the capital budget of £24million for it to go ahead

This does represent a rise in costs, with the budget required growing by more than £3million to £24.38million in recent times.

This is due to 40% inflation on building costs and the need to spend £3.2million on ground stabilisation and earthworks at the site, according to a council report.

The scheme will deliver 14 affordable homes, split between discounted properties and shared ownership options and 19 homes for private rental, which will be acquired by the council’s wholly-owned companies, West Norfolk Housing Company and West Norfolk Property Ltd.

The remaining 63 homes will be available to buy on the open market.

The properties are set to be built on land which was once a hockey pitch at the sports centre.