Finalists announced in King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital's staff awards
The finalists have been announced for this year's Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff awards.
The Team QEH Awards recognises outstanding care, kindness, and innovation at the Lynn hospital, with 14 awards celebrating individuals and teams who have gone the extra mile.
This year more than 460 nominations were received across the awards categories with three finalists in each category being selected by panels of staff, governors and external partners. The public have voted for the Behind the Scenes Award and the John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award.
Acting chief executive Alice Webster said: “We’re incredibly proud of all Team QEH has achieved over the last year. We have pulled together and never lost focus on delivering the best possible care for our community during the continued challenging times.
“We’re delighted to announce the finalists for this year's awards. They have been selected from an outstanding field of nominees, highlighting the very best of Team QEH.”
Awards which will be presented during the awards ceremony on Friday, November 18, along with those shortlisted, are listed below:
Kindness Award
Debbie Carter, Senior Healthcare Assistant
Dr Jamie Morten-Gittens, Speciality Doctor
Mason Purdy, Porter
Wellness Award
Aimee Campbell, AMU
Dr Barbara Piel, Consultant
Jolly Thomas, Ward Manager
Fairness Award
Paul Bridges, Main Theatres
Mr Salman Kidwai, Maternity
Mr Siya Sharma, Gynaecology
The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award
Pat McCallum
Ros Virgo
Therese Banks
The Clinical Team of the Year Award
Acute Medical Unit
QEH Phlebotomy Team
West Norfolk Breast Cancer Unit
The Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award
A&E Receptionists
Catering Department
Communications Team
The Patient Safety Champion Award
Dr Ben Fox, Anaesthetics
Linda Purdy, Patient Experience
Melanie Underhill, Clinical Co-ordinator
The Growing Our Own Award
Grace Hasnip, Research Practitioner
George Manning, Data Quality Assurance Officer
Sophie Lilley, Practice Development Nurse
The Behind the Scenes Award
Andrew Eley, Simulation Technician
Dean Fowler, Materials Manager
Jason Edwards, Assistant Practitioner
The Leader of the Year Award
Chrissy Hoare, Lead Radiographer
Kate Sidell, Department Sister
Suzy Sarsby, Outpatients Department Manager
The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award
Cara Holt, Stroke Team
Louisa Smither, Clinical Neurophysiology
Sarah Barber, Rehab Services
The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research
Georgious Solomou, F1 Doctor
Dr Roy Zhang, F1 Doctor
Dr Shiva Ugni, Consultant
The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award
Carina Fernandes Martinho, Staff Nurse
Lukose Pratish, Trauma Specialist Nurse
Sue Wright, Training Officer
The Chair's Award for challenging the Status Quo
This award is hand selected by the acting chair and announced on the evening of the awards.