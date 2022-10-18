The finalists have been announced for this year's Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff awards.

The Team QEH Awards recognises outstanding care, kindness, and innovation at the Lynn hospital, with 14 awards celebrating individuals and teams who have gone the extra mile.

This year more than 460 nominations were received across the awards categories with three finalists in each category being selected by panels of staff, governors and external partners. The public have voted for the Behind the Scenes Award and the John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award.

QEH staff awards

Acting chief executive Alice Webster said: “We’re incredibly proud of all Team QEH has achieved over the last year. We have pulled together and never lost focus on delivering the best possible care for our community during the continued challenging times.

“We’re delighted to announce the finalists for this year's awards. They have been selected from an outstanding field of nominees, highlighting the very best of Team QEH.”

Awards which will be presented during the awards ceremony on Friday, November 18, along with those shortlisted, are listed below:

Acting CEO Alice Webster

Kindness Award

Debbie Carter, Senior Healthcare Assistant

Dr Jamie Morten-Gittens, Speciality Doctor

Mason Purdy, Porter

Wellness Award

Aimee Campbell, AMU

Dr Barbara Piel, Consultant

Jolly Thomas, Ward Manager

Fairness Award

Paul Bridges, Main Theatres

Mr Salman Kidwai, Maternity

Mr Siya Sharma, Gynaecology

The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award

Pat McCallum

Ros Virgo

Therese Banks

The Clinical Team of the Year Award

Acute Medical Unit

QEH Phlebotomy Team

West Norfolk Breast Cancer Unit

The Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award

A&E Receptionists

Catering Department

Communications Team

The Patient Safety Champion Award

Dr Ben Fox, Anaesthetics

Linda Purdy, Patient Experience

Melanie Underhill, Clinical Co-ordinator

The Growing Our Own Award

Grace Hasnip, Research Practitioner

George Manning, Data Quality Assurance Officer

Sophie Lilley, Practice Development Nurse

The Behind the Scenes Award

Andrew Eley, Simulation Technician

Dean Fowler, Materials Manager

Jason Edwards, Assistant Practitioner

The Leader of the Year Award

Chrissy Hoare, Lead Radiographer

Kate Sidell, Department Sister

Suzy Sarsby, Outpatients Department Manager

The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award

Cara Holt, Stroke Team

Louisa Smither, Clinical Neurophysiology

Sarah Barber, Rehab Services

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research

Georgious Solomou, F1 Doctor

Dr Roy Zhang, F1 Doctor

Dr Shiva Ugni, Consultant

The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award

Carina Fernandes Martinho, Staff Nurse

Lukose Pratish, Trauma Specialist Nurse

Sue Wright, Training Officer

The Chair's Award for challenging the Status Quo

This award is hand selected by the acting chair and announced on the evening of the awards.