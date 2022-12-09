A reminder that all finalists will be announced for the Mayor’s Business Awards next Friday so keep an eye peeled for any businesses you recognise!

Making a return this year is Robert Fuller, who will be visiting each finalist during January and working with them to produce a short film which will be shown at the awards on Friday, March 3.

RFA media will create a brief profile of each business.

Robert Fuller will be visiting each finalist at the Mayors Business Awards this year

Robert said: “We set out to convey the story of each shortlisted company in a 60-second video.

"It takes us into the workplaces of some fascinating companies to see how they operate and to talk to people who work there.

“It’s a real pleasure for us to be able to take on this role for the Mayor’s Business Awards.

One of the interviews filmed for the Business Awards last year

“We have created these videos for the awards, this being our eighth year now, and I am always amazed by the diversity of businesses in our area.

“I don’t envy the judges having to select the winners.”

RFA media has years of experience and caters to all budgets and project sizes which could be anything from promoting a company’s products to making health and safety videos.

Robert added: “We have years of experience in producing high-quality innovative programmes to promote products, educate and inform your audience.

“Next year will be very exciting as we have several new high-end projects coming online including cinema advertising and we are also teaming up with Sky to bring TV advertising locally to West Norfolk using A.I. technology.”

The RFA team is passionate about bringing clients’ visions to life.

For more information and a full list of the company’s services visit www.rfa-media.co.uk or email robert@rfa-media.co.uk.