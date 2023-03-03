Tonight’s the night! This evening the Mayor’s Business Awards will take place in Alive’s Corn Exchange and we’re looking forward to seeing businesses and sponsors wearing their very best.

But before the night kicks off, this week we spoke to one of our sponsors, Discover King’s Lynn who are sponsoring the King’s Lynn Champion award.

This category is specific to levy-paying businesses within the King’s Lynn BID area. The BID Board will be looking for active involvement in the King’s Lynn town centre.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (62712913)

The three finalists for this category are: Just Essentials, Russen & Turner and WhataHoot.

Discover King’s Lynn (King’s Lynn BID Ltd) is the Business Improvement District for King’s Lynn town centre and aims to increase footfall, improve the attractiveness of the town centre and save businesses costs.

From Discover King’s Lynn, BID manager Vicky Etheridge said: “We used independent judges so that we could be slightly removed from the process, but they did talk through their final decision and I know that they found it incredibly hard to choose between three businesses that have different strengths and that all contribute so much to our town centre and the wider community.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (62712844)

“Each finalist is a champion in our eyes and the judging process highlighted their passion, generosity and commitment. We feel very lucky to have these three businesses in King’s Lynn”.

We’ll find out who will be crowned as the King’s Lynn Champion tonight, along with the 10 other category winners.

Tonight is the first Mayor’s Business Awards that Lynn News reporters Lucy Carter and Kris Johnston have attended.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (62712898)

Kris said: “I’m really looking forward to the Business Awards this evening.

“It will be my first time going along, and I’ve heard great things about the night. Myself and the Lynn News team are excited to meet all of the finalists.

“It’s been a long time coming and everyone has been working hard to get things up and running - so now it’s time to have some fun.”