A Lynn-based finance broker is celebrating its anniversary, marking a milestone in its mission to support regional business growth.

Complete Commercial Finance has announced its five-year anniversary of helping companies in Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Established by directors Karl Lanham and Michael Moore in 2020, over the past five years, the company has arranged facilities totalling £75million, which they say has helped businesses across the region create working capital, invest in machinery and equipment, move into their own premises and develop new homes.

Michael Moore and Karl Lanham, the directors of Complete Commercial Finance

From commercial mortgages ranging from £100,000 to £2million, arranging invoice discounting in excess of £1million for several firms, and securing £20million of asset finance for other companies, Complete Commercial Finance has helped the region’s business community to grow.

Mr Moore said: “We are incredibly proud to play a part in the success of companies who use our expertise as finance brokers to secure funding to facilitate growth and maintain cashflow which ensures the smooth running of their organisations.

“We launched Complete Commercial Finance during the pandemic, arguably one of the toughest moments in modern history and when many companies were struggling to navigate unprecedented trading conditions.

“Reaching our fifth year of trading with six advisers across East Anglia is a real milestone and we look forward to working with more businesses in the region.”

Mr Lanham added: “We are hugely grateful for the support of our customers and team and remain committed to helping companies to use commercial finance effectively.

“In an increasingly automated world, it is difficult for businesses to secure funding and our role has grown over the past five years.”