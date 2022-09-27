A finance business opened its third Norfolk office when Allen Tomas & Co Financial Management expanded into Lynn.

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge officially opened the King Street business, with refreshments provided by the newly established Purfleet Brasserie.

Allen Tomas & Co are independent financial and mortgage advisers, with bases already in Dersingham and Fakenham.

Borough Mayor opens new business Allen Tomas & Co Financial Management at 1 King Street King's Lynn.

They are also chartered financial planners with three members of staff achieving fellowship with the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The company, based in a beautiful Grade II listed office, specialise in investments, pensions, taxation (including inheritance tax planning), mortgages, protection and care fees planning while working closely with accountants and solicitors.

The company has Later Life Adviser accreditation with the Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA), which means its advisers are authorised to specialise in the financial needs of older people and can advise families, lawyers and deputies on planning for care fees.

Director Ben Allen's mum Gill Repper with her painting of the Custom House at the new office in King Street

Senior mortgage adviser Rachael Smith heads up their mortgage team , which is currently offering fee-free mortgage advice on any UK property until the end of the year.

Directors Ben Allen and Michael Crisp acquired the Grade II listed building earlier this year when Sowerbys Estate Agents vacated the premises.

“We’re proud and honoured to become new owners of this fabulous building because it embodies so much history,” said Mr Allen.

The building was constructed around 1670 for Sir John Turner, who was mayor of Lynn and went on to commission the Custom House in 1683.

Director Ben Allen with his mum Gill Repper and Mayor Lesley Bambridge

Allen Tomas & Co have completed a three-month renovation process which included new modern partitioning to create meeting spaces, complete redecoration over the four floors and new carpets throughout – all while keeping the traditional feel of the old building.

With the decision in 2019 to incorporate a mortgage arm into the firm, the team rapidly expanded and the Dersingham head office was unable to accommodate a largely growing team.

So, following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, they looked to Lynn for a third office.

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge pictured with directors and staff during the opening ceremony of Allen Tomas & Co Financial Management in King Street, Lynn.

Mr Crisp said: “In the heart of Fakenham our office is a hub for North Norfolk and we wanted to replicate a similar set-up to serve our South and West Norfolk clients.”