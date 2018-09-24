Fincham man fundraises for King's Lynn hospital ward

A Fincham man has presented £1,600 to Gayton Ward on the first anniversary of his wife’s death.

Jane Thorpe, 62, spent four months at QEH before she died on September 16, 2017.

Husband Peter said she was at peace from all the pain that had dogged her adult life.

Peter Thorpe makes donation to Gayton ward at the QEH in memory of his wife Jane. (4354365)

Mr Thorpe has been fundraising for the ward, organising bingo sessions in Denver and holding presentations to groups.

Presenting the money on Friday, September 14, Mr Thorpe told staff: “Thank you is too small a phrase, which is so often quickly forgotten.

"So for all the care and effort put into not only looking after Jane but also allowing our son Keith and myself to be part of Jane’s caring, also for keeping an eye on me while staying over to help care for Jane, we would like to make a donation for equipment and staff facilities.

"Hopefully the money will go towards things that remind you all of our thanks for the support and comfort you gave to Jane, Keith and myself during this time.”

