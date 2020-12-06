Find out about Christmas traditions in medieval Lynn

The traditions and revelry of a medieval Christmas in Bishop’s Lynn and Norfolk will feature in an online talk by Lynn Museum on Saturday, December 12.

The learning team will be discussing the feasts, games and pantomime of Christmas, followed by a live question and answer session.

The event, starting at 3pm, is suitable for adults and children.

Find out about Christmas in Norfolk in medieval times (43417768)

Museum learning assistant Hayley Simmons said: “We’re excited to share with everyone the vibrant medieval celebrations of the 12 days of Christmas and for people to discover how far back our modern Christmas traditions go!”

The event will be held by Zoom webinar. Places are free, but must be pre-booked via email lynn.museum@norfolk.gov.uk or by calling 01553 775001.