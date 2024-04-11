Are you interested in a career in the NHS? Do you want to make a difference? If you do, then you may want to join the NHS at their careers clinic.

Visitors to the free drop-in NHS Careers Clinic will be able to find out how they can make a difference to the local hospital and community.

It takes place on Saturday, April 27 between 10am and 3pm at the Job Centre Plus on Broad Street in Lynn.

A free NHS Careers Clinic is taking place at Lynn's Job Centre Plus this month

The NHS Careers Clinic will give potential job hunters and those interested in healthcare careers the chance to find out more about the range of opportunities on offer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Attendees will get to meet Team QEH members from a range of different specialities who will give first-hand insight into the roles and career paths available.

Andrea James, talent engagement lead at the QEH, said: “There are an incredible 350 careers available in the NHS with an exciting range of non-clinical roles on offer alongside the traditional clinical roles people know, like nurses, pharmacists and doctors.

“Come and find out how your skills and interests could make a difference at your local hospital.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting lots of prospective Team QEH members and giving them an overview of what the NHS can offer to someone looking for a new career.

“Keep an eye out and follow on our social media channels like Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn where we will be sharing case studies that showcase some of our talented team alongside the breadth of roles we have available.

“If you’re just starting out in your career or looking for a change of direction, see what we can offer.

“The event is open to all ages including young people who are considering what GCSEs, A levels, college and university courses to take, so please do come along to discuss your options.”

John Syson, director of people, added: “Whatever your ambition or career goal, we can help you achieve it.

“We have an incredible 45 apprenticeships and we know team members may start in one role, but through our learning and development programme can progress into different areas or specialisms.

“At Team QEH there is something for everyone.”

During the NHS Careers Clinic applicants can get advice on the recruitment process and find out more about the wide range of volunteering, apprenticeships, and development opportunities also available.