Do you want to know if you are living on one of the most expensive streets in Lynn?

Data gathered by Property Solvers from HM Land Registry has uncovered which streets are the most and least expensive in the town, based on property sales since 2020.

Homes in South Wootton topped the list for another year, while homes in the centre of town tend to sell for less, based on the research provided.

The most expensive street in Lynn, Castle Rising Road. Pictures: Google Maps

The most expensive street was found to be Castle Rising Road, in South Wootton, where three properties have sold in the last five years for an average of £926,666.

In November 2021, a four-bedroom house on Castle Rising Road sold for a whopping £1,170,000.

Castle Rising Road makes an appearance on the list twice, because the two different sides of the road fall into different postcodes.

Manor Road is the second most expensive street in Lynn, and the most expensive in North Wootton! Pictures: Google Maps

The second most expensive street is Manor Road, North Wootton. Three houses sold on that street, averaging a sale price of £598,333.

Out of the ten most expensive streets the town has to offer, The Birches in South Wootton came out on top for the most number of sales. In the last five years, 12 houses have sold.

The least expensive street in Lynn is St Nicholas Close, where five properties have been sold in the last five years for an average of £63,700.

Harewood Drive came in second place. Six houses were sold there, at an average price of £70,833.

St Nicholas Close is one of the cheapest places to buy in Lynn. Pictures: Google Maps

Out of the ten least expensive streets named on the list, Friars Street had the most house sales. Since 2020, seven houses have been switched hands there.

To keep the data as accurate as possible, the stats uncovered by Property Solvers only included streets that have had more than three sales.

This data shows that there have not been any significant changes since the last report was published.

Seven houses have been sold on Friars Street in the last five years. Pictures: Google Maps

Here is the full list of most and least expensive streets in Lynn…

Most expensive streets, by average sale price:

• Castle Rising Road, South Wootton (PE30 3JD): £926,666

• Manor Road, North Wootton (PE30 3PZ): £598,333

• Nursery Lane, South Wootton (PE30 3LR): £533,500

• Elmhurst Drive, South Wootton (PE30 3LA): £514,222

• The Birches, South Wootton (PE30 3JG): £510,791

• Grimston Road, South Wootton (PE30 3NS): £504,375

• The Howards, North Wootton (PE30 3RS): £474,928

• Castle Rising Road, South Wootton (PE30 3JA): £472,750

• Malvern Close, South Wootton (PE30 3UJ): £465,000

• Gayton Road, Lynn (PE30 4ER): £445,399

Least expensive streets in Lynn, by average sale price:

• St Nicholas Close, Lynn (PE30 1NH): £63,700

• Harewood Drive, North Wootton (PE30 2BS): £70,833

• Barrett Close, Lynn (PE30 4UQ): £71,375

• Loke Road, Lynn (PE30 2AY): £80,500

• Hampton Court, Lynn (PE30 5DX): £82,500

• Columbia Way, Lynn (PE30 2LE): £84,000

• Allinson Court, Lynn (PE30 5EH): £90,125

• Waterloo Street, Lynn (PE30 1NZ): £91,500

• Friars Street, Lynn (PE30 5AW): £92,571

• Gainsborough Court, Lynn (PE30 1RY): £93,666

Reporting by Emily Jordan