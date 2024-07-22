A man who attempted to bite a police officer is £260 out of pocket after appearing before Lynn magistrates on Thursday.

Wesley Schokker, 26, of Parkway, Gaywood, who appeared unrepresented, accepted advice from the court's legal adviser Ian Dabbs, who explained that even though he had not actually bitten police officer Olivia Evitt, it was still regarded as common assault.

As a result, Schokker pleaded guilty to the offence of common assault on an emergency worker.

The incident happened in St James Street in Lynn. Google.

Nicola Lamb, prosecuting told magistrates officers were called to St James Street in Lynn to an altercation and Schokker was pointed out to them by members of the public.

She said officers caught up with Schokker and he was immediately extremely agitated.

“PC Evitt put her hand on his arm and Schokker had lunged his head toward her hand and attempted to bite her. No contact was made but there was the fear of a bite,” said Ms Lamb.

Schokker said: “She didn’t put her hand on me she was waving her finger in my face, that’s pretty much it.”

He said he had mental health issues and was currently waiting for a diagnosis of possible schizophrenia and added: “I was not in the right mood and it just got worse.”

Schokker was fined £150 with £50 costs and £60 victim surcharge.