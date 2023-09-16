A fire has broken out at Sainsbury’s this evening which has left part of the building up in flames.

The blaze is at the store on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate and flames have been seen at the side of the building close to the A149.

It is currently unknown how the fire started.

Sainsbury's at Lynn's Hardwick Industrial Estate is up in flames. Picture: Daniel Green

Emergency services are at the scene and police have blocked off the turning to Hardwick Road in Sainsbury’s direction.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have reported the incident to be ongoing.