Fire causes devastation to Fakenham chip shop

Emergency crews were called to a chip shop in Fakenham on Wednesday after a fire broke out and caused devastation to the eatery.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the blaze at Mr Chips on Bridge Street at around 11am.

Norfolk Police say a man in his 50s was arrested at 12.15pm due to driving through a cordoned off area at the scene.

They say he was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, assaulting a police office and dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending enquiries.