A fire crew carried out the ultimate test of teamwork in a crisis when they came to the aid of one of their own to help save his newborn son’s life.

Adam Wolfe, on-call firefighter at Terrington St Clement Fire Station, and his wife Gina, had been home from hospital for just 24 hours after she had given birth to their son Hudson, when suddenly the two-day-old baby started choking after a feed and was unable to breathe.

After phoning an ambulance, Adam contacted the rest of his crew at the station on a group WhatsApp chat with an urgent call for assistance.

Terrington St Clement on-call firefighter Adam Wolfe with son Hudson.

Many of the crew were off the run, meaning they had made themselves unavailable to respond to fire calls due to other commitments, but they nevertheless reacted immediately to turn up and support in their own cars, with some even running on foot.

The crew arrived at the same time as ambulance staff with the station trauma bag, providing support to Adam and Gina and helping paramedics with suction and administering oxygen.

The paramedics were able to get Hudson breathing again and take him to hospital. Now nearly two months old, he is back at home and has made a full recovery.

The on-call crew at Terrington St Clement Fire Station with Adam (fifth from left), Gina and Hudson.

Adam said: “I’m really proud of the station and pleased they came out to help. It shows how closely bonded we are as a team. I really want to thank them and the paramedics who came out and did such a good job to help us.

“It was an incredibly scary moment, but Hudson’s doing really well, and we’ll always be able to tell him about the day his local fire crew helped save his life.”

Adam and Gina have returned on a drill night to say thank you and introduce Hudson to the crew that helped save his life, and the crew have also been supported with their own well-being following what was a traumatic incident.

Scott Norman, deputy chief fire officer for Norfolk, said: “I’m really pleased at the teamwork displayed by Terrington to help one of their crew. This is a great demonstration of the exemplary spirit we look for in our firefighters when a colleague is in need.”

Stuart Shinn, Terrington station manager, said: “Everyone knows that firefighters have to be ready to respond in a crisis, but it’s different when that crisis involves one of your own.

“What the crew did to show up for Adam really underlines the true spirit of being a firefighter: acting swiftly; being willing to drop everything to respond in a crisis; being there for one of your team when they need you; and working with another emergency service to get a job done.

“The paramedics who attended said how impressed they were with the team’s swiftness and compassion, so I want to heartily congratulate them all.”

On-call firefighters are different from wholetime firefighters in having to make themselves available from their home or place of work, rather than working out of a station.

They are required to carry alerters with them when they are ‘on the run’ and be ready to respond and get to their station within five minutes when they sound. The role is paid, and many on-call firefighters will combine it with another job.

Anyone over the age of 18 who lives within five minutes of an on-call station in Norfolk can apply. Check the Norfolk County Council website, including the full list of stations in Norfolk that are recruiting on-call firefighters, for more details.