Fire crews called to blaze at business premises on King's Lynn's Providence Street
Published: 15:20, 07 November 2022
| Updated: 15:22, 07 November 2022
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a business premises in Lynn this morning.
Crews from Lynn North and Lynn South were sent to the scene of the commercial building fire on Providence Street at about 11.06am.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots, before a stop was called to the incident at 12.17pm.