Firefighters tackled a blaze at a business premises in Lynn this morning.

Crews from Lynn North and Lynn South were sent to the scene of the commercial building fire on Providence Street at about 11.06am.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Providence Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps



A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots, before a stop was called to the incident at 12.17pm.