Fire crews called to King's Lynn gas leak

Firefighters were alerted to a gas leak in North Lynn last night.

Units from both the town's stations responded to the incident in Columbia Way, which was reported at around 9.25pm.

Both crews spent around 45 minutes at the scene, the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Earlier in the evening, Downham-based crews were called to tackle a blaze in a commercial building on Farthing Road in the town, which was reported at around 6.35pm.

Lynn crews were also despatched to respond to an automatic fire alarm at an address in Hospital Walk shortly before 3am this morning. It was found to be a false alarm.