Firefighters have been called to remove people trapped in a car after a crash in Lynn this afternoon.

Crews have been sent to the scene of the collision between the Southgates roundabout and the Hardwick industrial estate.

A fire service spokesman said crews were helping get the people out of the vehicle and awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service after the crash, which was reported at about 3.34pm.

Hardwick Bridge, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Eyewitnesses have said access to Hardwick Road was blocked.

And it is not the only accident to have been reported on roads in and around the town this afternoon.

According to the AA map, there was also a crash on the A47 in Middleton which was first reported at about 3.35pm.

However, traffic flow now seems to be normal on the route.

And there are also reports of slow traffic due to an obstruction on the A47 westbound near the Saddlebow roundabout, which was first reported at about 4.23pm.