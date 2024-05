Crews rushed to tackle a vehicle fire on a town road yesterday evening.

Firefighters were called to Edward Benefer Way at 7.24pm after reports of a vehicle blaze.

The team used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and a stop message was received at 8.18pm.

The incident took place on Edward Benefer Way in Lynn. Picture: iStock

