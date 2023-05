Fire crews gave a helping hand to a dog and owner who were trapped in mud.

Appliances from Lynn North and Lynn South were sent to St Valery Lane at 11.42am yesterday after receiving reports of one person and the animal becoming stuck.

Staff used a ladder to help release both, and a stop message was received shortly afterwards at 11.57am.

St Valery Lane in South Lynn, where the person and their dog became trapped in mud. Picture: Google Maps

Do you have a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk