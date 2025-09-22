Firefighters rushed to the scene of a town crash to rescue people trapped in a vehicle.

Appliances from Terrington St Clement and West Walton attended the collision on King George V Avenue in Lynn on Saturday afternoon.

At 2.32pm, fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to King George V Avenue in Lynn following reports of a crash. Picture: Google Maps

The scene was made safe, and the occupants were released using hydraulic rescue equipment. Fire crews left the scene at 4.08pm.

Police confirmed that there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash, and no arrests were made.