Crews battled a domestic building blaze in town this morning.

Appliances from Lynn’s station were sent to the fire at a property on Stonegate Street after being called at 11.16am.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, before a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Lynn fire crews extinguished the Stonegate Street blaze this morning. Picture: iStock

A stop message for the incident was received at 11:54am.