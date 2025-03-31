Extensive fire damage could be seen at a flat located above a town casino the morning after it suffered a devastating blaze.

Emergency services were called to Purfleet Street in Lynn after a fire started in a flat above Merkur Slots at 9.29pm yesterday evening.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were on scene to assist, with both Purfleet Street and Baker Lane being closed off to members of the public.

Residents were evacuated from the flats and firefighters could be seen from the Baker Lane car park using hose reels to tackle the flames.

Nearby resident Oliver von Schassowe Pawellek sent the Lynn News dramatic footage of fire crews tackling the blaze last night as well as from the aftermath of the fire this morning.

This morning, extensive damage on the roof of the building could be seen. Fire crews are still on the scene.

Fire crews seen tackling the blaze on Purfleet Street last night. Picture: Oliver von Schassowe Pawellek

The left side of the Baker Lane car park remains closed, although the road has been reopened.

Purfleet Street remains taped off by police.

Both Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Last night, a police officer at the scene confirmed to the Lynn News that there had been no injuries as result of the fire and advised nearby residents to keep their windows shut.

The aftermath of the building after the fire. Picture: Oliver von Schassowe Pawellek

The smoke from the fire travelled far and could be seen from as far as the St James Street area.

Drone pictures taken this morning show the impact of the fire on the building on Purfleet Street. Picture: The Drone Guy

Emergency services at the scene of the fire at Purfleet Street. Picture: Chris Haslam

Other areas of town were also closed off last night. Picture: Kris Johnston

Emergency services were seen at Purfleet Street yesterday evening. Picture: Kris Johnston

Emergency services were seen at Purfleet Street yesterday evening. Picture: Kris Johnston

