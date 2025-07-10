Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is looking to recruit full-time firefighters with some to be based at Lynn.

The service wants to recruit of total of 16 for the county’s five wholetime stations with eight starting in April 2026 and eight the following year,

Currently, there are 150 full-time firefighters stationed in Lynn, Great Yarmouth, North Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston.

Two firefighters back-to-back, in front of two fire engines. Pictures: Norfolk Fire & Rescue

The recruitment campaign is the first for three years with applications opening on July 28 and closing on August 25.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “It’s hugely exciting that, for the first time since 2022, Norfolk is opening up the opportunity for new wholetime firefighters, one of the most competitive and sought-after career paths on offer in the county.

“We are lucky to have a group of extremely dedicated and accomplished firefighters in Norfolk who help keep us safe all year round, and it’s great that this will be added to with some fresh new talent over the next couple of years.

“Because it is such a popular career choice, we rarely have wholetime vacancies in Norfolk.”

Two firefighters extinguishing a fire with a water hose

Shortlisted applicants will take part in written, fitness, and verbal assessments before final selections are made later this year.

Successful applicants will join the NFRS firefighters’ development pathway, consisting of a 12-week course at the service’s training centre, before becoming development firefighters and completing a two-year apprenticeship to become fully competent.

Chief fire officer, Ceri Sumner, said: “Being a firefighter is about much more than putting out fires: our crews attend a wide range of emergencies from road traffic incidents to water and flooding rescues.

“We are also involved in delivering prevention advice to schools. It’s a more highly varied, multi-skilled role than ever, and it’s a job with a real community focus.

Two firefighters engaged in a training session.

“We’re looking for a wide range of applicants who are as passionate about serving and representing the people of Norfolk as we are. The role can be incredibly challenging, so we need people who are resilient and cope well in difficult situations.

“If you’re committed, physically fit, enjoy teamwork and want to have a rewarding job where you are supporting your communities, this could be the career for you.”

A firefighter getting suited up

The vacancies have come about through retirements and promotions over recent months from staff who have, in some cases, given more than 30 years’ commitment to the job.

More information can be found at NCC website.