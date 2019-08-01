Fire service praises customers after WHSmith scare in King's Lynn

Officers have thanked those who helped evacuate customers from a King's Lynn shop during a fire earlier this week.

Crews were called to WHSmith on Norfolk Street shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, and were on site for roughly an hour.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service posted on social media this morning to say the fire was "quickly controlled" after it had started in the front of the shop.

Fire officers were called to WHSmith on Norfolk Street on Tuesday afternoon

Crews prevented the fire from spreading further into the layout of the building.

The post added: "On our arrival the building was full of dangerous smoke. A big thank you goes to the members of the public who helped evacuate patrons from the shops when they saw the fire."

WHSmith was open as normal on Wednesday.