Two emergency fire vehicles were obstructed by parked cars while rushing to a town flat blaze.

Residents at Southgate Street in Lynn, just off the Southgates roundabout, have raised concerns about both the narrow road and the volume of vehicles left on it.

And on January 25, those fears were realised when crews were called to a kitchen fire at Friars Street just around the corner.

An emergency fire vehicle is forced to weave between two parked cars on Southgate Street to attend an incident

Shortly before 10pm on that date, two vehicles “experienced difficulty passing parked vehicles” while on their way to the incident.

Crews were therefore forced to instruct further staff en-route to approach from a different direction.

John Linden, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service station manager, said: “Unfortunately this is one of many historical streets in the county which is narrow, and it only takes one badly parked vehicle to restrict our access.

Over-parking and narrow roads have led to concerns at Southgate Street in Lynn

“We would always urge people to park considerately to help our blue light services.”

A Lynn fire team used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet while extinguishing the blaze, with a stop time confirmed at 10.22pm.

Adam Beckett, a resident on Southgate Street, posted the above photographs on social media to highlight his frustration with the current parking situation.

He believes some form of revamp is required to prevent similar problems arising in the future.

He told the Lynn News: “I’ve never been quite sure how to go about it but I think the council needs to make it a one-way road with parking permits for Southgate Street residents only.

“There’s far too many cars trying to park on that road because of all the HMOs on London Road.”

The Lynn News approached Norfolk County Council’s highways team for comment on the road problems, but no mention of potential improvements was made.