Firefighter to don full gear for GEAR in King’s Lynn

A former Downham High School student has challenged himself to take on GEAR 2018 wearing a full firefighter’s kit and breathing apparatus.

Stefan Rider is taking on the 10k route to fundraise for The Fire Fighters Charity after being inspired by the news footage from the Grenfell Tower fire in North Kensington, London.

He said: “I remember seeing all the firefighters running into the fire in all their gear and thought if they can struggle through that, I can struggle through running 10k in full gear to raise funds for this charity.

“Hopefully, seeing my struggle will remind you of the struggle some fire fighters face, particularly the physical and mental scars they carry from the incidents they attend, and will encourage you to give to this great cause.”

He added: “I’ve run the GEAR several times before, my best time was 40 minutes, but I’m expecting to do it in at least double that wearing all the gear.

“Last year I ran it in the firefighters’ kit but this year I wanted an even bigger challenge.” Mr Rider, who works as station manager for Aylsham Fire Station, will also be joined on the day by several family members who are all running it for the first time, and his nephew Max Hunter, who will be taking on his first full GEAR.

He said: “I’ve been training once a week in full gear on the treadmill at home to try to get used to the heat and the weight of it all, and I’m gradually increasing the distance I’m covering.”

Following last week’s heatwave, the runner is planning ahead to the bank holiday weekend to make sure the heat does not prevent him from completing the 10k.

He said: “If the weather stays like this, it’s going to be a hot one and I’m going to be drinking as much water as possible and taking it slow. My aim is just to finish the route.”

Mr Rider has set a fundraising target of £500, to support him by donating, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nfrs-smridergrandeastanglianrun