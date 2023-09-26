Home   News   Article

Fire crews attend blaze off Hardings Way in King’s Lynn

By Kris Johnston
Published: 09:18, 26 September 2023

Firefighters were called to a blaze close to a riverside in Lynn yesterday evening.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire in the open off Hardings Way, close to Harding’s Pits, after receiving a call at 5.32pm on Monday.

Smoke could be seen rising from the area around the scene, with crews using hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the flames after one appliance was sent.

One appliance was sent to the scene
A stop message was receiving at 6.03pm.

Crews walk to extinguish the flames
Smoke could be seen rising at the scene
