Firefighters are battling a blaze at a town centre health and beauty shop.

Crews are in attendance at Superdrug in the Vancouver Quarter, with two fire engines parked up and hose reels strewn across the ground.

The police have also been called to the incident.

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze in Superdrug this morning. Picture: Kris Johnston

Smoke could be seen coming from the building shortly before 9am. It is unclear what caused the fire at this stage.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Superdrug have both been asked what caused the blaze, what time it started, and whether anyone has been injured.

