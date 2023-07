Fire crews were called out to a blaze that broke out in a house in Gaywood.

It happened at around 12.20pm today on Bagge Road, and appliances from Lynn’s north and south fire stations attended.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

The stop message was received 20 minutes later at 12.41pm.